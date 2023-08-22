Frost Giant Studios has released a new behind-the-scenes trailer for their free-to-play real-time strategy game, Stormgate, as part of Gamescom 2023: Opening Night Live.

The trailer introduces the Infernal Host, a demonic race of alien invaders and one of the playable army factions in the game.

“Stormgate is being made for everyone who has been waiting far too long for the next great real-time strategy game, including ourselves,” said Frost Giant Studios CEO and production director Tim Morten in a press release. “The progress we shared tonight on Opening Night Live reflects our team’s commitment to creating an engrossing real-time strategy built around highly asymmetric factions that players will enjoy mastering for years to come.”

Gamescom 2023 Updates

Stormgate takes place in an all-new post-post-apocalyptic science fantasy setting where Earth is a battlefield between warring factions. Humanity has survived the Infernal Host’s initial invasion and is fighting back.

At Gamescom 2023, Frost Giant unveiled Shroud—the faction-defining game system that separates the magic-wielding Infernal Host from their tech-based human counterparts. Shroud is a dark, swirling field of magic energy produced by key Infernal structures, and many Infernal units gain significant advantages when fighting on Shroud.

In addition, the development update video featured three key Infernal units—the worker Imp, the Fiend, and the Brute.

Previously only shown as concept art, and capturing the hearts of players everywhere, the Imp is the adorably cute big-eared Infernal worker unit. These minions primarily gather resources and summon Infernal structures, but they can also set themselves ablaze to trigger a fiery Imp-losion.

The Brute is a beefy two-headed ogre unit that can split itself down the middle, leaving behind a bloody mess, to unleash a pair of fast-attacking Fiends. Infernal commanders will test their skill by pushing their Brutes to absorb as much damage as possible before unleashing the beasts within.

At Gamescom 2023, Frost Giant Studios also announced that Grammy award-winning EDM DJs and producers the Chainsmokers are advising on the game’s soundtrack. Audio Director Alexander Brandon (Unreal, Deus Ex) has brought together composers beloved for their contributions to some of the most memorable real-time strategy games and soundtracks in history, including Tracy W. Bush (StarCraft and WarCraft III) and Frank Klepacki (Dune 2, Command & Conquer). Voice talent from genre classics will also be playing feature roles in Stormgate.

About the Game

Stormgate is a free-to-play real-time strategy game coming to Windows PC via Steam. It will feature:

Solo and cooperative campaign with new missions released regularly.

A cooperative three players versus AI mode, featuring ways to customize armies to create powerful synergies.

Fully-integrated in-client esports, including 1v1 ranked matches on the competitive ladder and a future team-based 3v3 mode with unique win conditions.

An in-game Editor released post-launch for the community to build custom games, maps, and mods.

In Stormgate, players will experience crisp, ultra-responsive gameplay made possible by the team’s proprietary SnowPlay technology. Stormgate runs 64 Hz tick servers, able to recognize player inputs approximately three times as often as StarCraft II. Stormgate will also be the first real-time strategy game to feature rollback netcode, a predictive technology considered a “game-changer” in the fighting game community. Rollback improves the feel of online multiplayer gaming by maintaining fast and smooth gameplay, even with varied internet connection speeds.

Built in Unreal Engine 5, Stormgate will support high-resolution high-definition visuals in 4K and hundreds of unit models in epic, large-scale wars across a variety of maps and tilesets. At Gamescom 2023, Frost Giant shared a first look at a new Deadlands tileset, which custom map makers can use to reflect the game’s post-apocalyptic setting. The user interface is also being designed to make real-time strategy more approachable by eliminating unnecessary inputs, automatically assigning units to control groups, and streamlining gameplay. This includes new quick macro buttons on the intuitively-designed command grid that simplify common army- and base-building commands.

“We’ve been floored by the demand for access to the Stormgate closed alpha and are incredibly grateful for the high-quality feedback we’ve already received from our incredible community,” said Frost Giant Studios president and game director Tim Campbell. “We will welcome even more players to the Stormgate closed alpha and closed beta tests later this year.”

Gamescom 2023 Trailer