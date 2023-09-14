Stig Asmussen Departs from EA and Respawn

Stig Asmussen, the director behind Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor, played a crucial role in revitalizing EA’s Star Wars game development efforts. However, he has decided to leave both EA and Respawn to “pursue other adventures,” as confirmed by a statement from EA to Bloomberg.

Asmussen’s departure comes as a surprise, especially since he previously expressed his desire for the Jedi series to become a trilogy. With the success of the first two games, it is likely that Respawn is working on the third and potentially final installment in Cal’s story. However, Asmussen’s absence could lead to changes in the direction of the game.

Despite his departure, Asmussen’s future endeavors are worth following closely, given his significant contributions to the gaming industry.

Source: Bloomberg