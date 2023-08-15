Steam Gamer Misadventures

Steam has been the preferred platform for PC gamers for many years now. The user-friendly environment developed by Valve offers useful tools and features, easy access to a wide game library, and efficient management.

However, Steam has had its fair share of bugs that have occasionally startled its users. One instance was a few years ago when a significant number of Steam community members were unable to access their game libraries, despite owning the games. Although the technical team swiftly resolved this bug, it sparked a debate on the significance of physical game copies.

The Unpleasant Surprise Experienced by a Player

Just recently, another bug startled a Steam user. On the platform, users can purchase games and send them as gifts to people in their contact list. One Reddit user, AbsolutelyRadikal, received such a gift – Battlefield V – and was alarmed when faced with an unexpected message that almost seemed like a bad joke.