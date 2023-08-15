Steam Gamer Misadventures
Steam has been the preferred platform for PC gamers for many years now. The user-friendly environment developed by Valve offers useful tools and features, easy access to a wide game library, and efficient management.
However, Steam has had its fair share of bugs that have occasionally startled its users. One instance was a few years ago when a significant number of Steam community members were unable to access their game libraries, despite owning the games. Although the technical team swiftly resolved this bug, it sparked a debate on the significance of physical game copies.
We’ve fixed an issue where the Steam client wasn’t displaying ownership correctly for some games.
You may need to restart your Steam client for the changes to take effect. Apologies for the disruption!
—Steam (@Steam) August 5, 2020
The Unpleasant Surprise Experienced by a Player
Just recently, another bug startled a Steam user. On the platform, users can purchase games and send them as gifts to people in their contact list. One Reddit user, AbsolutelyRadikal, received such a gift – Battlefield V – and was alarmed when faced with an unexpected message that almost seemed like a bad joke.