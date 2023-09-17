Steam Deck Discounts Now Available to Celebrate Steam’s 20th Anniversary

In honor of Steam’s 20th anniversary, discounts are now being offered for the Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld gaming console.

New OS 3.5 Update Introduces Exciting Features for Steam Deck Owners

Aside from the discounted prices, Steam Deck owners can also look forward to the new OS 3.5 update. This update includes enhancements to display color control and default color rendering. Additionally, external memory support is now automatic, eliminating the need for complex installation processes.

Exciting Updates for Steam Deck Users

The latest update also brings a host of other features. Users can now easily enable HDR and VRR directly from the on-screen settings. For a complete list of changes, please refer to the official page.

Discounted Steam Deck Prices for a Limited Time

Take advantage of the limited-time discounts on Steam Deck prices, with savings of up to 20% depending on the chosen model. These reduced prices are valid until September 21:

