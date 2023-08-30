





New Starfield Gameplay Mechanic: Dangling from Ledges

A recent leak has unveiled an exciting new gameplay feature for Bethesda’s upcoming RPG, Starfield. This game mechanic allows players to dangle from ledges, adding a whole new dimension to exploration and movement within the game.

Stolen Gameplay Footage

In a report by GamesRadar, stolen gameplay footage of an Xbox exclusive game surfaced on Reddit a few hours ago. This leaked footage showcased the protagonist of Starfield in a third-person perspective, demonstrating their ability to cling to and maneuver around ledges with finesse.

A Groundbreaking Addition

While the ability to dangle from ledges may initially appear as a minor detail, it marks a significant milestone for Bethesda RPGs. This mechanic presents players with a newfound sense of freedom, enabling them to explore the game’s vast planets in ways that were previously unimaginable across Bethesda’s extensive library of titles.

Moreover, the leaked gameplay snippet reveals a remarkably polished and bug-free technical aspect of the game. This confirms recent rumors circulating online that suggest Starfield could be the most refined and seamless Bethesda game to date.

Release Date and Platforms

Lastly, it is important to note that Starfield is set to launch on September 1, 2023. The game will be exclusively available on Xbox Series X|S and PC, providing an immersive experience for gamers on these platforms.



