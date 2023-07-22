Starfield: A Highly Anticipated Video Game

98 Sandwiches for a Ship

Starfield, a highly anticipated video game developed by Bethesda, has created a buzz among curious gamers. This new game promises an immersive universe and captivating storyline. Recently, Xbox and Bethesda unveiled a 45-minute gameplay session, revealing exciting details. Among them, players learned that the player’s first spaceship, The Frontier, costs approximately 7,350 credits – equivalent to 98 salami sandwiches. This surprising comparison has sparked interest and concern among players.

Discord Sandwiches

A user named Mr_Twiddles expressed their fears about Starfield’s economy, igniting a discussion on the game’s pricing system. The user pointed out that a deluxe sandwich known as the Patty Melt costs 295 credits. To put this into perspective, players began comparing sandwich prices to the cost of starships. Bethesda had showcased cars with prices ranging from 13,000 to 47,000 credits, leading some to conclude that 44 to 160 Patty Melts would be needed to afford a starship.

However, other users on the forum offered counter arguments. Some sarcastically joked about the high cost of beef in Starfield, while others took a more realistic approach, suggesting that sandwich prices might not reflect their actual market value. Additionally, players wondered about the ease of making money within the game, as this often impacts the overall economy. All these questions will be answered when Starfield is released exclusively for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on September 6th.