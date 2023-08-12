Starfield: the Highly Anticipated “Skyrim in Space”

September 6: Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released on PS5, PC, and Xbox, allowing players to finally experience Starfield. Starting from September 1, those who have opted for the Premium or Collector’s Edition will have early access to this interstellar adventure. The excitement surrounding Starfield is immense for multiple reasons. Firstly, it is the first new intellectual property from Bethesda in 25 years, making it a significant event. Secondly, it serves as a major exclusive for Xbox, which has faced criticism for teasing players with announcements and delays. Finally, Starfield aims to be an action-RPG offering around 1000 planets to explore, promising a rich interstellar experience.

The various game presentations have fueled anticipation, but there are still many unknowns that can only be answered once players have the controller in their hands. We will need to see if the main quest holds up, if Bethesda can consistently create an engaging universe, and if ship customization and housing mechanics work as intended. Ultimately, we have to determine if Starfield aligns with the expectations typically associated with Bethesda and if it succeeds in delivering a satisfying progression system.

It is Possible to Click on “Install,” but…

We now know that the game’s file size will be 125 GB, which is standard for large-scale productions, and there should be no further delays in its release. A few days ago, the Amazon page for the game was updated, announcing that preloading would be available starting from August 9 for Game Pass subscribers and those who have purchased the game.

On Xbox and PC, you can click on “Install” and the application will appear. However, this is not a proper preload, as the download only installs 12.8 MB of the game files onto your device. In other words, individuals with a slow internet connection will not be able to make significant progress. Amazon recently modified their webpage, as observed by several Reddit users|sponsored=false). Currently, neither Bethesda nor Microsoft has announced the official pre-installation date for this highly anticipated release.