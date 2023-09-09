Starfield: The Launch Went Well, the Game is in Orbit

Starfield: The Latest Action-RPG from Bethesda

Starfield, the latest game from Bethesda Game Studios, is a highly anticipated action-RPG that takes place in a vast universe colonized by humans. This is the first time in 25 years that Bethesda has created a new franchise, and Starfield has certainly lived up to the hype. The game draws inspiration from both The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, and it offers players a unique experience that is both immersive and exciting.

Explore the Vast Universe of Starfield

In Starfield, players take on the role of a space miner who gains a vision when touching a strange artifact. The character is discovered by one of the last groups of explorers in the universe, and sets off from planet to planet to unravel the mysteries of these strange objects. Along the way, players will encounter various factions, visit hundreds of planets, and accomplish many things.

Unparalleled Freedom in a Vast Game World

One of the most impressive features of Starfield is the vastness of the game world. Unlike other Bethesda titles, Starfield offers hundreds of different worlds to explore, each with its own unique challenges and opportunities. Players can explore to their heart’s content, undertake missions, build outposts, buy or sell ships, and choose whether or not to align with factions. This level of freedom is unparalleled in the gaming world, and it’s what makes Starfield such an exciting and immersive experience.

Critical and Commercial Success of Starfield

Despite some criticism surrounding the gameplay mechanics, interface, and polish, the critical and commercial reception of Starfield has been excellent. The game boasts an impressive score of 87 out of 100 on Metacritic, based on 57 reviews, and over 6 million players have tried the game, with a peak of over a million simultaneous players. This is a testament to the quality of the game and the dedication of its developers.

Modding Community and the Potential for Starfield

Furthermore, Nexus Mods has already been enriched with numerous mods dedicated to the game upon its release. These mods allow players to integrate DLSS, remove the teary-eyed effect of NPCs, eliminate the occasional white veil, and make the inventory more readable. It’s clear that the game will eventually be filled with mods full of content, fixes, and that entire games will be created using tools similar to Enderal for Skyrim. This is a testament to the creativity of the modding community and the potential for Starfield to continue to evolve and grow over time.

A Mod to Mock Exclusivity

The gaming community is abuzz with anticipation for the upcoming release of Starfield, Bethesda’s latest game set in an intergalactic universe. While many planets within the game seem to eagerly await player creations and the expansions planned by the game’s developers, there are some mods that have been deemed completely pointless. One such mod appears to be a jab at Xbox for making Starfield an exclusive. The mod, which is still available on Nexus Mods, simply replaces the Bethesda splash screen with the PlayStation Studios animation.

Interestingly, if a player were shown this mod without any knowledge of the people behind the game, they would be none the wiser. However, it is important to note that this mod represents a scenario that could never have been a reality. Prior to Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda, the game publisher was completely independent, with all assets managed by Zenimax, which was created by Bethesda.

It is worth noting that if it weren’t for Microsoft, Starfield could have been a PlayStation exclusive according to Xbox. During the trial between Xbox and the FTC concerning the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, stated that one of the reasons Microsoft bought Bethesda was because Sony intended to make Starfield an exclusive, at least temporarily, following the release of Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo. The acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft has since ensured that Starfield will be available on Xbox Game Pass and PC.