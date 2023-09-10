“In the TOP 3 of my favorite games”

Starfield, the latest release from Bethesda, has been highly anticipated by gamers for quite some time. The game has been available for the past three days, but those who purchased the Deluxe edition have been able to indulge in the adventure for nine days. The game takes you on an extraordinary journey through the depths of space as you join Constellation, an independent organization of space explorers, searching for rare and strange artifacts. Starfield is an expansive and rich RPG that offers players a wide range of possibilities, and like other games from Bethesda, it doesn’t disappoint in terms of gameplay or storyline.

While Starfield has been widely praised, it hasn’t won over everyone. Some players who have had the opportunity to play it have mixed opinions, causing the game to be somewhat divisive among the gaming community. However, players may change their minds after playing for several hours, as was the case with David Jaffe, the creator of God of War. He initially had some reservations about the game, but after playing it for a while, he ultimately changed his mind. Overall, Starfield is a game that offers gamers a chance to explore and enjoy the vast expanse of space in a way that only Bethesda can deliver.

I’m console agnostic, y’all KNOW that. A great game is a great game. I say this because if you love games as well and don’t have an XBOX, you owe it to yourself to get Gamepass for a month and try out Starfield (even if just using cloud). It is easily one of my top 3 games of all… — David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) September 5, 2023

A little bit of everything and nothing at the same time

David Jaffe’s recent declaration that Starfield is “the best single-player game” he has ever played has generated a lot of buzz among gaming enthusiasts. This glowing review has piqued the interest of many players who are eagerly anticipating the game’s release. However, despite Jaffe’s enthusiasm, the game is not without its flaws, which have been pointed out by various players with varying degrees of intensity.

One of the most common criticisms of Starfield is that its design seems to rely too heavily on the aging conventions of Bethesda’s previous games. This has led some players to feel that the game’s mechanics are outdated and unoriginal. However, others feel that the game’s retro-style gameplay is precisely what sets it apart from other modern titles in the sci-fi genre.

Despite its flaws, Starfield has the potential to offer players an exceptional, rich, and captivating adventure that will keep them occupied for hours. The game promises a vast and immersive world for players to explore, with a deep and engaging storyline. However, it’s also possible that players may feel overwhelmed by the game’s complexity and get lost in its tedious menus, detracting from the overall experience.

Ultimately, as David Jaffe succinctly put it, the best way to form your own opinion about Starfield is to try it for yourself. If you’re a fan of single-player RPGs and sci-fi games, Starfield may be the one for you.