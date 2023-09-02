Starfield, the release is approaching It’s highly unlikely that you haven’t heard about Starfield, the upcoming space RPG by Bethesda, which is one of the most anticipated games of the year. The hype surrounding this game is enormous, and it’s already being touted as a strong contender for Game of the Year, even before its official release. With Bethesda, the studio behind Skyrim, at the helm, and promises of an immersive space adventure with over 1000 planets to explore, it’s no wonder that so many gamers are eagerly anticipating its release. RELATED POSTS Jurassic World Evolution 2 Update 1.008.002: Bug Fixes, Improvements, and Patch Notes – Download Now for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC Spyro Reignited Trilogy Sells 10 Million Units Worldwide: Celebrating 25 Years of the Beloved Platformer Mayhem Brawler II: Best of Both Worlds Announced for Multiple Platforms in 2024 – Hero Concept However, the big question on everyone’s mind is, will Starfield live up to its promise? We’ll soon find out as the game’s release is just around the corner. You may be thrilled to know that the game is scheduled to hit the shelves on September 6th, but there’s good news for those who have pre-ordered the Premium or Constellation edition – they will have early access to the game starting tomorrow. It won’t be long before the wait is over, and players can finally embark on their interstellar journey. If you’re wondering about the exact release time, it’s still a mystery, but we can expect it to be available at midnight, based on previous game releases. Regardless, the excitement and anticipation for Starfield are reaching its peak, and gamers are eagerly waiting to explore the vast universe of Starfield. What time does the early access begin? Knowing the exact time when early access begins has become a hot topic lately. We still remember the case of Hogwarts Legacy: players were left frustrated. Those who opted for the PC version had to wait until 7 PM (French time) to enter Hogwarts. But don’t worry, you won’t have to wait that long for Starfield. ADVERTISEMENT Last August 24th, the exact launch times were revealed. The day before the start of early access seems like a particularly well-chosen time for a little reminder. The launch of Starfield tomorrow will be global, meaning players from all over the world will have access at the same time. Above, you can find the map with all the launch times according to the different time zones. In France, players with early access will be able to play starting from 2 AM. We will keep the same time on September 6th.

