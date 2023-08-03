Starfield puts building at the center of gameplay

Building and construction have become a significant focus for Bethesda since the release of Skyrim’s Hearthfire DLC. This emphasis on crafting and construction continued in Fallout 4, where players were tasked with rehabilitating land and towns to accommodate the game’s factions.

In their upcoming sandbox game, Starfield, Bethesda maintains this component which has become one of the studio’s trademarks. In Starfield, players will have the ability to design bases and customize ships to their liking. The game allows for the creation of traditional spaceships as well as more unconventional creations like mechs.

Construction, a limitless tool?

MeinMMO, a German gaming site, recently examined the spaceship construction aspect of Starfield to determine its limitations. Their findings suggest that there are practically no limits to the size of ships players can build.

According to MeinMMO, it will be possible to construct ships that exceed 160 meters in length and width, which is larger than a football field. While the exact height limit is uncertain, the “Transformer ship” showcased in Starfield Direct indicates that players may be able to stack up to nine modules, resulting in a potential height of 30 to 40 meters.

Starfield is set to release on September 6 for Xbox Series X/S and PC, with availability on Game Pass on the same day. Pre-ordering the game grants players 5-day early access, allowing them to start playing on September 1.