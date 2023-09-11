Success is Already Here! After years of development, Starfield has finally been released, and it seems to have been worth the wait. The game was first released to players who opted for the Premium version on September 1st, followed by a general release on September 6th. Starfield is an immersive game that takes you on an epic journey through space, where you can explore new worlds, search for artifacts, and undertake various quests. One of the standout features of Starfield is its comprehensive gameplay. From planet exploration to faction quests, side missions, secret discoveries, spacecraft customization, housing, and even a New Game Plus feature, there is plenty to keep you occupied. While some players were disappointed that it didn’t include flight options similar to No Man’s Sky or Elite Dangerous, the majority seem to be satisfied with the gameplay on offer. In addition to the game’s already extensive features, Bethesda has promised to release various patches that will improve the experience, and at least one expansion is already planned. Furthermore, although the game already allows modding, the official modding tools are yet to be made available. But once they are, players will be free to create their own modifications, which could give rise to even more unique experiences like Enderal for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Bethesda Game Studios is known for letting its players modify their games, with some saying that it is the community that finishes the games. With the release of Starfield, the company has once again provided its players with an opportunity to mold and shape the game in their own image. If you’re excited to see what the community will create, you won’t have to wait much longer. Starfield, Monumental Possibilities? During a recent communication, Todd Howard mentioned that official mod support for Starfield will be implemented in 2024 through the release of the Creation Kit. This kit will allow modders to access official tools and ensure their work is compatible with the game. However, there are several questions and uncertainties regarding this announcement. Firstly, “2024” is a vague timeframe, and there is always the possibility of delays. It remains to be seen how long after the game’s release mod support will be available and whether it will be rolled out in stages or all at once. Secondly, it is unclear if Bethesda will allow modders to make their creations accessible on Xbox Series, as was the case with Fallout 4 on Xbox One. This is an important consideration for modders, as it can significantly impact the reach and visibility of their work. Lastly, Bethesda’s stance on mods is becoming increasingly controversial. While modding was once seen as a strength of their games, it is now often viewed as a crutch that players rely on to “finish the game.” To address this, Bethesda will need to provide exemplary support for modders and ensure that the official tools are robust and easy to use. Despite the uncertainty surrounding official mod support for Starfield, the modding community is sure to create an abundance of content, ranging from small jokes to major game-altering modifications. Fans eagerly await the release of the Creation Kit and the opportunities it will provide for creative expression and customization.

