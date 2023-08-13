Starfield: 5 Exciting Features to Look Forward To

Bethesda Italia has recently shared a tweet about the upcoming Xbox exclusive, Starfield, revealing five reasons why fans are eagerly anticipating its release on September 6, 2023. This highly anticipated RPG will be available exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Ship Customization

One of the standout features of Starfield is the ability to customize your very own spaceship. Players will have the freedom to personalize their ship to reflect their unique style and preferences.

Over a Thousand Planets to Explore

Starfield offers a vast and immersive gaming experience with over one thousand planets waiting to be discovered. Fans can look forward to freely exploring these planets in this thrilling Xbox exclusive.

Character Creation

Another exciting aspect of Starfield is the comprehensive character creation system. Players will have the opportunity to design and mold their own dream avatar, giving them a truly personal stake in the game.

Space and Ground Combat

In Starfield, players will have the chance to engage in both space and ground combat. They will be able to face various challenges and situations using a range of options, including traditional firearms and even kinetic abilities.

Space Pirates

One thrilling aspect of Starfield is the presence of space pirates. Players will encounter these daring and dangerous characters as they navigate through the vastness of space, adding an extra layer of excitement to the gameplay.

As mentioned by Bethesda Italia, these five exciting features will be available from launch day. Fans can’t wait to dive into the world of Starfield and experience all that this immersive RPG has to offer. And when playing, they might find themselves wondering whether to save often or boldly venture forward without a safety net.