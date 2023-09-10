Star Wars Star Destroyer Takes to the Stars in Bethesda’s Starfield Game

The Star Wars Star Destroyer has made its appearance in the popular video game, Starfield, thanks to the creative genius of a user named Jackygold. This iconic spaceship from the movies is now a remarkable engineering marvel within the game.

Creator Shares the Creation Process

According to a report by GamesRadar, Jackygold shared the Star Destroyer on Reddit, providing step-by-step instructions on how to make it. However, it is important to note that this creation can only be experienced on a PC. Additionally, certain mods are necessary to achieve a similar result. It’s worth mentioning that due to its sheer size, the ship may cause significant lag on the user’s computer. As a result, Jackygold advises against attempting this project for players who already experience performance issues with Starfield.

A Detailed Assembly Manual

Jackygold’s commitment to perfection is evident by the inclusion of a 21-page assembly manual for the Star Destroyer. To construct this masterpiece, three mods are required: Ship Builder Unrestricted, which removes size restrictions; Shipyards Unlocked, which adds all shipyard parts to sellers’ inventory; and Ship Builder settings for closer part fitting.

Endless Possibilities for Customization

Users are just beginning to explore the possibilities for customizing the Star Destroyer, and we can expect to see even more incredible solutions in the future, thanks to ongoing mod development.