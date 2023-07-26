Many fans of Ubisoft’s upcoming game, Star Wars Outlaws, are worried that it might turn out to be another Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. This concern stems from an interview given a few days ago, where the creative director Julian Gerighty stated, “It’s a rough analogy, but the size of a planet could be equivalent to two zones in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey.” This would mean that Star Wars Outlaws could be much larger in scale than Valhalla, which already offered a whopping 143 hours of gameplay according to media reports. However, Julian Gerighty and the narrative director Navid Khavari attempted to alleviate any doubts during the Comic-Con event in San Diego.

A Game with Multiple Stories

Star Wars Outlaws is an expansive game where players can create their own adventure. In this game, you play as Kay Vess and have the freedom to explore multiple worlds. You can choose to follow Jabba the Hutt’s missions or betray him. However, be cautious as Jabba will seek revenge and send bounty hunters from across the galaxy to pursue you if you betray him. The developers explained these various possibilities to IGN, stating, “Our job is to ensure that players can tailor their experience according to their desires.”

The game will take place in an open-world setting, as described by Navid Khavari: “We have discussed this extensively with the team. Yes, we are building open worlds, bustling cities, and vast open plains, but we always approach it from a place that has character, a place with a history… that’s always in our minds. Merging that narrative element with the game.” Star Wars Outlaws is expected to be released in 2024 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series.