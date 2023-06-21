A new update has been released for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Update 1.000.007 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Update 1.000.007 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
- Various crash fixes across all platforms
- Fix for bounty hunters not spawning
- Fix for an issue where Caij would become invisible
- Fix for occasional issue where “Find the Gorge’s Secret” Rumor could not be completed
- Collision improvements
- Improved blaster handling
- Fixes for Photo Mode
- Wind puzzle on Jedha fixed
- Updates to the holomap map data
- The training dummy on Jedha was sneaking around. It has now been immobilized
- Various bug fixes & Improvements
Source:Star Wars Jedi: Survivor