A new update has been released for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Update 1.000.004
Patch 4 Details
Here are the fixes you can expect with this patch:
- (PC only) Updated occlusion behavior for raytracing, reducing idle time stalls.
- (PC only) Updated streaming budgets that will help alleviate traversal hitching.
- (PC only) Performance improvements for some VFX.
- Coming soon to console
- (PC only) Updated data handling when toggling raytracing, improving non-raytraced performance.
- (PS5 only) Fixed an HDR value mismatch that would cause HDR setups to display incorrectly for PS5 users.
- Fixed various save state errors.
- Fixed a streaming issue that causes some streaming scenarios to end on a black screen.
- Fixed an issue where one of the vents did not properly activate in Stone Spires.
- Audio fix for a narrative moment where music was behaving incorrectly.
- Fixed lightsaber marks not displaying correctly in some scenarios.
- Fixed a scenario where the player could enter a progression blocked state in the Lucrehulk.
- Fixed an elevator to prevent the player from falling through it and entering a progression blocked state.
- Fixed a bug where Rayvis would become unbeatable.
- Fixed a severe animation issue that would break a late game narrative sequence.
- Fixed a collision bug where players can get stuck inside a Meditation Chamber.
- Added a note explaining that some of BD-1’s abilities are not available while in combat.
- Improved text scrolling.
- Minor text translation fixes.
- Various crash fixes.
More work continues
Additionally, here are a few known issues we’re currently investigating and working on for future patches.
- (PC only) Improving performance on newer i7 and i9 CPUs that have efficiency cores.
- (PC only) General performance improvements to improve both CPU and GPU utilization while reducing idle time, both with and without raytracing.
- (PC only) Improving some hitching which can be attributed to streaming raytracing data, assets, and a gap in our prebuilt shaders.
- Various bug fixes.
- And more!
Source:Star Wars Jedi: Survivor