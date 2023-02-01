Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was set to come out on March 17, but that date has already been blown away. Electronic Arts said the game would come out at the end of April. This is because Respawn Entertainment’s developer is working on fixing bugs, improving performance, and ensuring the game comes out smoothly like many do these days.

“For the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, give the team the time they need, and get the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule,” the studio said in a statement on Twitter. “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now be available worldwide on April 28.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmER — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 31, 2023

The studio says the game is done with its content and is now in the last stage of development. Respawn says that the second game is a “direct response” to what people said about the first game. They also say that the developers “pushed themselves at every level.”

This is the second considerable game delay of 2023. A few weeks ago, Ubisoft announced that Skull and Bones, a pirate ship game stuck in development hell for a long time, would be delayed for the sixth time. Both games were supposed to happen in March, which is now a pretty empty month. Instead of the game release schedule picking up speed in the coming months, things are spreading out a bit.