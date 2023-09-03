Animated Opening Movie for Star Ocean: The Second Story R
Animated Opening Movie for Star Ocean: The Second Story R
Publisher Square Enix and developer Gemdrops have released the animated opening movie for action RPG remake Star Ocean: The Second Story R.
The opening movie features the theme song “stella” sung by Japanese music duo SUIREN, which consists of vocalist Sui and keyboardist / arranger Ren.
Star Ocean: The Second Story R is due out for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam on November 2 worldwide. Read more about the game here.
Watch the opening movie below.
Opening Movie
English
Japanese
.