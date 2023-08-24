Gaming News: STALKER 2 Delayed for Xbox Series X
Bad News for STALKER 2 Fans
GSC Game World also has some bad news STALKER 2 because the shooter will not appear for Xbox Series X this year. In fact, the time has come now, the first quarter of 2024.
Development Challenges
A specific reason for the delay is not given, but its development STALKER 2 it wasn’t always easy anyway.
