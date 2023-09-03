Square Enix Releases Free Update for Final Fantasy XVI

Square Enix has recently released a new update for Final Fantasy XVI, introducing exciting new features and content for players. The update includes a weapon-skin feature, allowing players to change the appearance of Clive’s weapon while maintaining its stats. In addition, new outfits for characters like Clive, Jill, Torgal, and others have been added to enhance the gameplay experience.

The announcement was made during Square Enix’s “Voices from Valisthea” panel at PAX West 2023 in Seattle. Producer Naoki Yoshida shared the news through a video message at the end of the panel. During the message, Yoshida expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming feedback received from players worldwide and emphasized the team’s dedication to delivering an exceptional gaming experience.

Free Update Details

The free update brings two main features to the game:

Weapon Skin Feature: Players can now change the appearance of Clive’s weapon to any other blade in their possession, without compromising its stats. New Outfits: Alternate outfits for Clive, Jill, Torgal, Ambrosia, and Joshua have been added. Players can toggle between default and additional options at any time, providing more customization choices.

The update is now available for download and can be accessed worldwide a few hours after the panel concludes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Changes and Future Developments

Based on player feedback, the development team has made minor changes to the game, including new controller layouts and more. These changes aim to improve the overall gameplay experience.

Furthermore, the team has revealed that two paid downloadable content (DLC) installments are currently in development to expand the game’s story and offer more gameplay content. Fans can expect further information about the DLCs and a PC version of Final Fantasy XVI by the end of 2023.

In conclusion, Yoshida expressed his gratitude to the fans for their continued support and encouraged them to stay tuned for future updates and exciting developments in the world of Final Fantasy XVI.