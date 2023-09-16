About SaGa Emerald Beyond

Featured in the new trailer SaGa Emerald Beyond, the various characters from different worlds who have five stories of their own to offer. Players choose one of six protagonists to begin their journey. They are guided by the mysterious ‘Emerald Waves’ through 17 breathtaking worlds where they meet different races and tribes, including monsters, mechs and vampires, and write their own story. SaGa Emerald Beyond builds on the freeform scenario system the series is known for, offering maximum freedom in shaping your own story, with each storyline developing based on decisions and actions. The trailer also shows off what the game’s turnbased combat system looks like live and in color. There have never been any fights in one SagaGame implemented so well.

Debut Artwork

In addition to the trailer, Square Enix also unveiled debut artwork featuring all six main characters.

Playable Characters

Players can start the story as one of the following characters. Everyone has the unique ability to see ’emerald waves’ that reveal decisions that change destiny:

Tsunanori Mido: A man with the ability to manipulate animated puppets, Kugutsu. These dolls protect the barrier around his hometown Miyako City. When the city is plagued by all kinds of supernatural phenomena, Tsunanori searches for four elemental spirits in other worlds to restore order in the spirit realm.

Ameya: A witch currently training to be a witch and visiting Miyako City. As part of her final exams, she must maintain her schoolgirl disguise. After Ameya is attacked by an unknown stranger, she loses almost all her magical powers and must find a way to regain her lost powers and pass her final exams.

Siugnas: An immortal vampire, king of darkness and ruler of Yomi, a world full of darkness. After being betrayed and deposed from his throne, Siugnas finds himself in Brighthome, the meeting place of dead warriors. Together with the other warriors in his team, he must go on a journey to regain strength.

Diva No. 5: A mech diva from Avalon made for singing and dancing. After singing a forbidden song, Diva's memories and singing skills are sealed away, causing her to lose her livelihood and the music itself. Desperate, she discards her 'human' body, accepts an invitation from a secret society and leaves Avalon.

Bonnie and Formina: Two law enforcement partners and new recruits to the Capitol City Police Department investigate an attempted assassination of the president. With a person of special interest's claim that the President is a traitor and a mysterious triangle as their only clue, they embark on a journey through other worlds to discover the truth behind the incident.

SaGa Projects

Of SaGa Emerald Beyond, Square Enix releases the latest title in the ongoing “Saga Projects”. Previous publications during the course of this project include Romancing SaGa Minstrel Song Remastered, Romantic SaGa 3, SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS, the popular mobile title Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe, and SaGa Frontier remastered immediately.

Release Date

SaGa Emerald Beyond will be released exclusively digitally in the coming year.