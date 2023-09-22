Introduction

Square Enix announced this Octopath Traveler II will also be released for Xbox. The release period is early 2024. Further information can be found in the corresponding press release:

Game Details

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II was created by the developers of the critically acclaimed original, which has sold more than four million copies worldwide. The sequel further enhances the series’ signature HD 2D graphics: an impressive mix of retro 2D characters and a beautiful 3D world. The game’s new stories, new characters and features provide the perfect introduction for players new to the series, without losing the charm that captivated fans in the first game. Players can embark on their own personal adventure by following eight different protagonists as they explore the land and defeat opponents in strategic, turnbased battles.

Platforms

Octopath Traveler II is already available for PS4, PS5 and Switch.