Introduction

Square Enix has a new expansion for Dawntrail Final Fantasy XIV presented. An Xbox version has also been announced.

Expansion Details

The press release contains all the information:

The new expansion comes with a wealth of new content, including a higher level cap, several new jobs, vast new areas, new tribes, new dungeons, and new battle content such as FATEs, High Hunt, and Treasure Hunts, as well as side quests and much more. Some things players can look forward to are:

Travel to the new world of Tural and explore the capital city of Tuliyollal.

Explore new areas, including the mountainous Urqopacha and the forest of Yak T’el.

New tribes, including the small Pelupelu, who wear gaudy masks and live in Urqopacha.

Level cap increased from 90 to 100.

Various new jobs

Fight with content such as FATEs, High Hunt and Treasure Hunts, as well as side missions

New dungeons

New threats, including Valigarmanda

Content Helper update

New equipment and recipes

Extensive new casual content

New Unsteady Vault, new Alliance Raid, 8Player Raid and Fatal Raid

PvP update

Ongoing content updates including a Blue Mage update, more of Hildibrand’s cases, new Deep Vault plans, and updates to the Gold Saucer

In addition, it delivers dawn path the first major visual improvements to characters and worlds, including:

Aesthetic improvements

Higher resolution for textures and shadows

Improved images for material

Expansion Trial

The keynote presentation also showed that the existing trial for FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE will be expanded with Patch 6.5. Once released, the even more extensive trial version will provide all the content of the Stormblood expansion (and updates through patch 4.58), including the Red Mage and Samurai jobs, and a level cap of 70 for newcomers, with no limit on playtime.

Xbox Version Announcement

In a surprise announcement, Yoshida shared the stage with Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer at his keynote presentation to confirm that the highly anticipated Xbox version of the acclaimed MMO is coming to Xbox Series X|S in Spring 2024. An open beta will begin during the patch 6.5x series. The digital-only release brings 4K support on Xbox Series X.