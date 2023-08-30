Square Enix Announces Lineup and Schedule for PAX West 2023

Square Enix has announced its lineup and schedule for PAX West 2023, which will run from September 1 to 4 at Seattle Convention Center.

Playable Games Lineup

FOAMSTARS

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4

Release Date: To Be Announced

FOAMSTARS is a riotously vibrant new four-on-four online shooter with a variety of casual and competitive modes set to launch on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In this fast-paced co-op game, foam is the ultimate resource. It can be used in multiple ways on the game’s high-energy maps: To create slippery surfaces that players can use to surf around the arena at high speed; to build barriers and terrain, helping players defend from enemy attacks or creating high vantage points to take out opponents; and, finally, to foam up the opposition and win the match.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Platforms: iOS, Android

Release Date: September 7, 2023

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is a chapter-structured RPG experience that will cover key elements of the Final Fantasy VII timeline, including the events of the original game, plus new story elements surrounding a young hero, Sephiroth, penned by Final Fantasy VII Remake story and scenario writer Kazushige Nojima.

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC (Steam, Microsoft Store)

Release Date: September 28, 2023

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai features two distinct ways for RPG fans to enjoy the gameplay—Story Mode and the Temple of Recollection. While Story Mode delivers classic campaign progression covering the Sovereign Rock Castle arc from the legendary anime, the Temple of Recollection allows players to delve into an evolving dungeon that changes with each play-through. Challenge the monsters that dwell within to earn exciting rewards that will help you take down enemies that grow stronger the deeper you choose to go—with the added risk of losing your earnings if defeated.

Little Goody Two Shoes

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC (Steam)

Release Date: To Be Announced

Set in the mysterious Kieferberg Village, Little Goody Two Shoes is a homage to the original PlayStation and early PlayStation 2 RPGs and is centered around Elise, an ambitious girl determined to become rich and escape her humble life. Players will step into Elise’s shoes and soon find themselves immersed in a ’90s inspired horror role-playing adventure game. Gameplay elements such as “Sustenance,” “Suspicion,” and “Exploration & Narrative” will guide players to complete their daily tasks by day and uncover the woodland’s darkest secrets by night. Players will also have the ability to set their own paths to navigate through the wicked woods, solve puzzles and build meaningful relationships in this nostalgic gaming experience.

PowerWash Simulator

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC (Steam)

Release Date: Available Now

PowerWash Simulator lets players wash away their worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Players can build their very own power-washing business and blast away every speck of dirt and grime that they can find. With a unique take on the simulation genre, PowerWash Simulator focuses on player relaxation and escapism.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC (Steam)

Release Date: November 2, 2023

Star Ocean: The Second Story R has been revitalized with a charming 2.5D aesthetic that combines beautiful 3D environments with nostalgic 2D pixel characters, offering players both a classic RPG and modern gameplay experience. Players can expect to find some of the original features that made the original release so memorable alongside new gameplay features, including fast-paced, real-time combat and battle mechanics, customizable party progression with an array of skills, including Cooking, Art, Alchemy, and more. The game features stunning visual direction, action-packed gameplay, battle sequences and all-new character illustrations by series veteran Yukihiro Kajimoto, as well as a beautifully rearranged soundtrack by original composer, Motoi Sakuraba.

Panels

September 1

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – PowerWash Simulator: Past, Present, Future (Twitch) – Join Spawn On Me’s Kahlief Adams and the marketing and community teams behind the surprise indie hit PowerWash Simulator for an interactive panel that will take attendees on the journey of how PowerWash Simulator came to be and how important players were and still are to its development and success. Find out first-hand how the teams at FuturLab and Square Enix Collective cultivated such a thriving community.

September 2

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Voices from Valisthea, a Final Fantasy XVI Panel (Twitch) – Led by Localization Director Michael-Christopher Koji Fox, the voices behind Final Fantasy XVI characters Clive Rosfield (Ben Starr), Joshua Rosfield (Jonathan Case), Dion Lesage (Stewart Clarke), and Benedikta Harman (Nina Yndis) come together for a spirited discussion about the game. Please note this panel will contain spoilers. Panel attendees will receive a commemorative Clive pixel pin.

Miscellaneous

At the booth, attendees will find many spots to grab the perfect photo of a giant statue of Ifrit, the massive Eikon of Fire from Final Fantasy XVI.

Additionally, fans will be able to participate in a digital photo activation to snap a photo with Cloud and Zack or choose Midgar as their background from Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis to share on social media using hashtag #FF7EC​. Fans who pre-register for the game at the booth will enter a raffle for a chance to win a Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis T-shirt. Official terms for the raffle here.