Square Enix Announces Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail Expansion

Square Enix has exciting news for Final Fantasy XIV fans! They have announced the upcoming patch 7.0 expansion called Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail at the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest 2023 in Las Vegas. This highly anticipated expansion is set to launch in the summer of 2024.

Final Fantasy XIV Coming to Xbox Series X|S

In addition to the expansion, Square Enix has announced plans to release an Xbox Series version of Final Fantasy XIV in the spring of 2024. Fans can look forward to an open beta for patch 6.5X.

Key Details about Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

Here are some of the key details about Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail:

Story

The expansion follows a hero who explores new horizons as hope’s light dawns once again. A visitor from the New World seeks the aid of the Warrior of Light in a rite of succession to determine Tural’s next ruler. Joined by Alphinaud, Alisaie, and Erenville, the Warrior of Light embarks on a journey across the Indigo Deep. Rumor has it that the contest may lead them to the fabled gates of a city of gold. However, this journey will also see the Scions divided.

Theme: A Journey of Discovery

– Discover the details of the contest.

– Uncover the mysteries of Tural and the city of gold.

The New World: Tural

– Explore the Indigo Deep, a new area beyond the well-traveled three great continents.

– Visit the new hub city of Tuliyollal in Yok Tural, where the federal nation state governing Tural is located. Meet Gulool Ja Ja, the two-headed mamool ja currently ruling the city. Tuliyollal is a pluralistic city with a sea route to Old Sharlayan.

– Journey to Urqopacha, a mountainous region in Yok Tural. This region was once the heart of the giants’ empire a thousand years ago. Now, only ruins remain.

– Explore Yak Tel, a dense forest accessible from Tuliyollal. This forest is the home of Tural’s hrothgar and mamool ja, and it’s filled with stunning cenotes and cerulean ponds.

New Allied Tribe: The Pelupelu

– Encounter the Pelupelu, a diminutive people who wear distinctive masks.

– These natural entrepreneurs travel the continent on alpaca-back and are renowned producers of tea, coffee, and mezcal.

Other Exciting Features Coming in Version 7.0

– Level cap increase from 90 to 100.

– Two new DPS jobs, one melee and one ranged magical.

– Core battle content such as Fates, the Hunt, Treasure Hunts, and Quest-Synced Sidequests.

– New dungeons, threats, and raids.

– Updates to player-versus-player content.

– Blue Mage update and more Hildibrand adventures.

– Improvements to graphics with higher-resolution textures and shadows.

– New gear, recipes, and lifestyle content.

– System updates including two dyes per gear piece, eyeglasses as new gear, and an increase in furnishing limits planned for 7.X.

– An expanded free trial with Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood included.

Plus, there are more updates to come in version 6.X, including a collaboration with Fall Guys and the release of Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox Series X|S in spring 2024.

