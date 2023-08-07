Square Enix Announces Dragon Quest X Online Expansion

Square Enix has announced the upcoming expansion for Dragon Quest X Online, titled “The Door to the Future and the Sleeping Girl”. This expansion, version 7.0, is set to launch in 2024 in Japan. More details will be revealed after the conclusion of version 6.0’s story.

In other news, Square Enix has announced the discontinuation of service for the Wii U and 3DS versions of Dragon Quest X Online on March 20, 2024.

Dragon Quest X Online is currently available for PlayStation 4, Switch, PC, Wii U, and 3DS in Japan.