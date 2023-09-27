High On Knife DLC Announcement
Squanch Games Announces “High On Knife” DLC for High in life
Trailer and Release Date
Squanch Games announces the “High On Knife” DLC for High in life will be released on October 3. A trailer with release date accompanies the good news.
Available Platforms
High in life is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.
.