SPYxANYA: Operation Memories – A Thrilling Spy Adventure

Upcoming Release Dates

Get ready for an exciting espionage experience with SPYxANYA: Operation Memories, coming soon to various platforms. The game is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 21, 2023 in Japan, followed by releases for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2024. Both physical and digital versions will be available for the Switch and PlayStation 5, while the PlayStation 4 version will be digital-only.

Choose Your Edition

Fans of the game will have the option to choose between different editions. The physical version comes in both standard and “Going Out” editions. The “Going Out” edition is a special package that includes the game and an exclusive item set. This set features a unique box, a stylish tote bag, two acrylic key chains, masking tape, and a hologram sticker, providing players with a special collector’s experience.

Deluxe Digital Experience

For those who prefer digital copies, a Digital Deluxe Edition will be available. This edition includes the game as well as the “Deluxe Going Out Pack.” This pack offers additional in-game content, such as the “Bond Dress” and “Bond Hat” for Anya, enhancing the gameplay experience. Additionally, players who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition will receive the exclusive “Director Chimera Hat” as a bonus.

Early Purchase Bonuses

To reward early supporters, both physical and digital versions of the game will include the “Agent Set” costumes for Loid, Anya, Yor, and Bond. These unique costumes will allow players to stand out and showcase their dedication to the spy profession from the very beginning.

A Global Release

Exciting news for fans in the western regions! SPYxANYA: Operation Memories will not only be available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch but also on PC via Steam in 2024. This will give players from all around the world the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable spy adventure.

Be prepared for high-stakes missions, thrilling puzzles, and captivating plot twists. Mark your calendars and get ready to dive into the world of SPYxANYA: Operation Memories for an unforgettable gaming experience.