Sales Milestone

Spyro Reignited Trilogy has sold through 10 million units worldwide, publisher Activision and developer Toys for Bob announced.

Collection Overview

The collection, which includes remakes of Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon, first launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 13, 2018, followed by Switch and PC via Steam on September 3, 2019.

25th Anniversary

The Spyro series will celebrate its 25th anniversary on September 9. In a press release, Activision said to follow the series’ social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram “to keep up with the 25th-anniversary celebrations.”

Series Overview

