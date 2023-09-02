Spyro Reignited Trilogy Sells 10 Million Units Worldwide
Sales Milestone
Spyro Reignited Trilogy has sold through 10 million units worldwide, publisher Activision and developer Toys for Bob announced.
Collection Overview
The collection, which includes remakes of Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon, first launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 13, 2018, followed by Switch and PC via Steam on September 3, 2019.
25th Anniversary
The Spyro series will celebrate its 25th anniversary on September 9. In a press release, Activision said to follow the series’ social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram “to keep up with the 25th-anniversary celebrations.”
Series Overview
Here is an overview of the series, via Activision:
Originally developed by Insomniac and published by Sony, the beloved platformer first debuted in September 1998 on PlayStation to critical acclaim. Fans quickly adopted the purple dragon as a new mascot worthy of Crash Bandicoot’s status, and a video game icon was born. Not only was the original launch a triumphant success, but its original soundtrack made a name for itself. Created by The Police drummer, Stewart Copeland, the 49-tracks have also become a staple of the original games.
Toys for Bob launched the Spyro Reignited Trilogy in November of 2018 which has been a big part of the series’ 25-year history that spans fourteen games. This includes a range of Spyro-focused games, a reboot, three spin-offs, and one collection—all of which received positive reviews. Spyro fans rejoiced when the original first three games would be receiving a remaster from Activision with Spyro Reignited Trilogy. The game did not disappoint—receiving high scores across the board for its attention to detail, timeless charm, and stunning graphics, all while remaining faithful to the original masterpiece.
Since its launch, Spyro Reignited Trilogy has come to multiple platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. In addition to remastering the game, Toys for Bob remastered the original soundtrack, which Activision has officially released to Spotify to celebrate the anniversary.