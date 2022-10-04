Here at Top Buzz Trends brings the latest Game Updates and News for Gaming fans and Gaming Lovers. We get all the Patch Notes and details of Scheduled Maintenance of the Server for all our readers.

Split gate Update 1.33 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Split gate Update 1.33 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

The 8.0.1 hotfix is here! As mentioned in the 8.0.0 Patch Notes blog, we planned for one more bug-fix-focused hotfix after the September 15th update. Make sure to give it a read to learn why Splitgate is no longer receiving updates after today. The TL;DR: we’re fully focused on our next game, but servers are staying online indefinitely and we’ll fix major game-breaking issues if they come up. ‍ Anyways, onto the changelog! ‍