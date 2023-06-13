A new update has been released for Splatoon 3 Update 4.0.2 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Splatoon 3 Update 4.0.2 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Fixed an issue where the game would run slower than expected during battles compared to Ver. 3.1.1 or earlier.
Took measures to fix an issue in Clam Blitz mode where, if a player passed a clam or power clam to an ally standing in front of the goal, that clam or power clam would remain in the ally’s possession even if it was counted as going into the goal.
Fixed an issue in Clam Blitz mode that sometimes caused a clam to not travel according to the predicted trajectory line shown by pressing the button to throw it.
Fixed an issue in Anarchy Battle (Open) that always caused a communication error to occur when joining a group with friends, depending on the status of the group’s members.
Fixes to Salmon Run
Fixed an issue where the game would run slower than expected during shifts compared to Ver. 3.1.1 or earlier.
Other Fixes
Fixed an issue where the game would run slower than expected in Splatsville compared to Ver. 3.1.1 or earlier.