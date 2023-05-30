Added 3 songs that will play in the lobby.

Supported the Room Creation feature of SplatNet 3. Room Creation is a feature in SplatNet 3 for creating Private Battle rooms in advance. When players create a room, they can generate an invitation URL and share it via social media, etc. to invite other players. After creating a room with Room Creation or receiving an invitation to a room that another player created using Room Creation, players can join the room created with Room Creation by selecting Private Battle from the in-game lobby.

Made it possible to send notifications inviting players to join the group as many times as desired. Once a certain amount of time has passed after sending a notification once, players will be able to send another.

Made it possible to select Put Away when grabbing a shelf or locker organizer while editing your locker, as long as they aren’t touching any other objects.

Made it so that food or drink effects that are currently active will display when ordering new food or drinks at Crab-N-Go.

Made it so that when another player is operating the jukebox in a Private Battle, a speech bubble indicating that they are doing so will appear above their head.

Made it possible to use some features even during matchmaking. These include: Displaying notifications Displaying your Friends menu Displaying ghost details Viewing lockers Rating a player or a locker as Fresh!



This update focuses on adding features for Sizzle Season 2023, which starts in June, as well as adding Challenges and the Anarchy Battle (Open) features. It also adjusts the balance of battles and Salmon Run.

Regarding Challenges, we have implemented the features of League Battles from Splatoon 2 separately. Special events like tournaments and monthly battles are now a part of Challenges, while you’ll be able to test your skills with friends anytime in Anarchy Battle (Open).

In terms of battle adjustments, we’ve added new main weapons, powered up some special weapons, and made adjustments to certain weapons.

In particular, the Sloshing Machine was designed for fighting in places with height differences or lots of obstacles, but it has proven highly effective even in battles in flat places. So, by lengthening the interval between continuous swings, we’ve maintained the characteristic wide attack range while decreasing its ability to defeat opponents.

For the Splatana Stamper, we’ve increased the accuracy of the aim for follow-up attacks with horizontal slashes and lowered the ability to continue fighting solo, all while maintaining the unique nature of fighting by relying on the powerful charged slash (which balances a wide inking range and high attack performance).

Regarding the Splash-o-matic and the Neo Splash-o-matic, we’ve made adjustments to slightly alleviate the situation where they are able to effectively exchange fire with foes at a greater distance than intended.

Our next update is planned for the middle of Sizzle Season 2023 and will primarily focus on balance adjustments.