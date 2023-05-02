Splatoon 3 Patch Notes 3.1.1 Update Today on May 02, 2023

Data relating to future Splatfests has been added.

Adjusted things like screen brightness and ink coloring on stages during Splatfests.

In addition to adding data relating to future Splatfests, we released this update to adjust how stages look during Splatfests. Please note that we plan on making further changes to ink coloring when using Color Lock in the next update.

The next update is scheduled to be released at the end of the current season. It will focus primarily on balance adjustments and adding features for the new season starting in June.