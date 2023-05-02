Splatoon 3 Patch Notes 3.1.1 Update Today on May 02, 2023

A new update has been released for Splatoon 3 Update 3.1.1 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Splatoon 3 Update 3.1.1 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Data relating to future Splatfests has been added.
Adjusted things like screen brightness and ink coloring on stages during Splatfests.
In addition to adding data relating to future Splatfests, we released this update to adjust how stages look during Splatfests. Please note that we plan on making further changes to ink coloring when using Color Lock in the next update.
The next update is scheduled to be released at the end of the current season. It will focus primarily on balance adjustments and adding features for the new season starting in June.
Fixes to Multiplayer
Fixed an issue where players who Super Jumped to a player who was using a Zipcaster would sometimes land in an unintended location.
Fixes to Salmon Run
Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the game to crash at the start of a special wave in rare cases.
Fixes to Splatfests
Fixed an issue where the music and performances in Splatsville and Inkopolis during a Splatfest would become out of sync if the main menu was open for a long time.
Other Fixes
Fixed an issue where edits to a player’s locker would be canceled if the player was editing during a schedule transition.