Soulframe: A Free-to-Play Action Hybrid MMO RPG
Digital Extremes debuted a 30-minute gameplay walkthrough of Soulframe during the 2023 edition of its TennoCon celebration. The game showcases its combat system and lore.
Platforms and a release date for Soulframe have yet to be announced.
Watch the gameplay footage below. You can also view a new set of screenshots in the gallery.
Preludes: Gameplay
Preludes: Gameplay Spotlight
Screenshots
