Sony Releases Interview on Development of PlayStation VR2

In a recent interview, Yasuo Takahashi, Project Lead for PlayStation VR2, discusses the history behind the development of Sony’s latest virtual reality headset. The journey began shortly after the release of the previous model, with various versions of the headset and controllers being created from 2017 up to the ones released in February of this year.

Early Development

The construction of PlayStation VR2 started in early 2017. Sony began developing prototypes based on different technologies and discussing what features should be included in the successor to the original viewer. Among the possibilities were eye-tracking, a feedback headset, and a single-cable setup, with a focus on a compact and lightweight design.

Prototype Iterations

The first prototype, called the Outside In/See through prototype, evaluated the insertion of features and improvements to the tracking system, without prioritizing weight and comfort. This model had infrared LEDs for outside tracking and a front-facing camera. The second prototype experimented with several infrared LEDs on the front to test tracking capabilities. The third prototype integrated the actual components of the Inside Out tracking system, but remained large and heavy, solely for testing functionality.

Subsequent models involved experimenting with camera position using dials, until finding the best angle. Each prototype underwent simplification efforts to streamline the design.

Eye Tracking and Haptic Feedback

The PlayStation VR2 was intended to incorporate eye tracking for two main purposes: as a new UI feature and for rendering optimizations. This feature would optimize user-viewed elements’ resolution while maintaining lower-quality peripheral vision to enhance performance.

The inclusion of haptic feedback in the headset originated when engineers attempted to repurpose the vibration motor from the DualShock 4 controller to fit into the first VR model. They discovered that certain points of immersion were enhanced, albeit at the expense of eye and head tracking. Collaboration with PlayStation Studios helped determine the most effective haptic responses based on specific games and experiences.

Development of Sense Controllers

Developing the Sense controllers posed challenges in choosing the right design philosophy. Two possible alternatives were explored in parallel: inside out or in. Early prototypes resembled the glowing orbs of the PlayStation Move controllers, while later iterations incorporated infrared LEDs to experiment with different shapes for increased comfort. PlayStation Studios provided crucial feedback on each prototype to guide decision-making.

Final Product

Takahashi expressed his pride in the PlayStation VR2, as it pushes the boundaries of virtual reality. The viewer offers comfort, 4K HDR playback, and precise tracking and controls for a fully immersive experience in the worlds created by developers.

User Concerns

Despite the hardware advancements, some users have raised doubts about Sony’s confidence in the PlayStation VR2 viewer.



