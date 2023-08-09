Sony Announces PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for August 2023

Sony has recently revealed the lineup of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for August 2023. Starting next week, owners of PS5 and PS4 consoles will have the opportunity to download a variety of new games for free.

PlayStation Plus Extra Games

Here are the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Extra lineup in a few days:

Sea of Stars | PS4, PS5

Moving 2 | PS4, PS5

Destiny 2: Witch Queen | PS4, PS5

Lost Judgment | PS4, PS5

Destroy All People 2 Reprobed | PS4, PS5

Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition | PS4

Source of Madness | PS4, PS5

Curse for Golf | PS4, PS5

Dreams | PS4

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night | PS4, PS5

Hotel Transylvania: Scary Adventures | PS4, PS5

Lawn Mower Simulator: Landmark Edition | PS4, PS5

Spellforce III Reinforced | PS4

Midnight Battle Express | PS4

PlayStation Plus Premium Games

On the other hand, the following games will be available for PlayStation Plus Premium in August 2023:

MediEvil: Resurrection | PS4, PS5

Monkey Escape: Unleashed | PS4, PS5

Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice | PS4, PS5

If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, it’s recommended that you check out the August 2023 Essential Plan games.

ADVERTISEMENT

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for August

The PlayStation Plus game catalog for August includes the following games:

Sea of Stars Destiny 2: Witch Queen Moving 2 Lost Judgment

… and many more. Check out the full roster here.

— PlayStation (August 9, 2023)