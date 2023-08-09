Sony Announces PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for August 2023
Sony has recently revealed the lineup of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for August 2023. Starting next week, owners of PS5 and PS4 consoles will have the opportunity to download a variety of new games for free.
PlayStation Plus Extra Games
Here are the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Extra lineup in a few days:
- Sea of Stars | PS4, PS5
- Moving 2 | PS4, PS5
- Destiny 2: Witch Queen | PS4, PS5
- Lost Judgment | PS4, PS5
- Destroy All People 2 Reprobed | PS4, PS5
- Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition | PS4
- Source of Madness | PS4, PS5
- Curse for Golf | PS4, PS5
- Dreams | PS4
- PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night | PS4, PS5
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary Adventures | PS4, PS5
- Lawn Mower Simulator: Landmark Edition | PS4, PS5
- Spellforce III Reinforced | PS4
- Midnight Battle Express | PS4
PlayStation Plus Premium Games
On the other hand, the following games will be available for PlayStation Plus Premium in August 2023:
- MediEvil: Resurrection | PS4, PS5
- Monkey Escape: Unleashed | PS4, PS5
- Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice | PS4, PS5
If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, it’s recommended that you check out the August 2023 Essential Plan games.
PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for August
The PlayStation Plus game catalog for August includes the following games:
