40 millions pour la PS5

Sony has sold over 40 million PlayStation 5 consoles. Jim Ryan stated, “Thanks to the support of PlayStation fans, we have reached the milestone of selling 40 million PS5 consoles to gamers since launch. Thank you so much to our player community – without you, this would have been an impossible task.” The company took the opportunity to ask players about their favorite games. We’ll provide more details in the Daily! Among the top 40, there are exclusives to the console such as Astro’s Playroom, Demon’s Souls, and The Last of Us Part I, as well as multi-platform games like Elden Ring, Hades, and SIFU. Sony also discussed the console’s accessories. Ryan explained, “We developed the PS5 by placing our community at the heart of our thinking, allowing us to bring innovations such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback on the DualSense controller, as well as PlayStation VR2.”

Un nouveau logo Red Dead Redemption est apparu

A new logo for Red Dead Redemption has appeared on the Rockstar website. For now, we don’t know why it’s there, but it could indicate a new release from the studio. According to Tez2, known for his sources close to Rockstar Games, the code name is “RDR1 RSP,” which could mean “Red Dead Redemption 1 Remaster Single Player.” This isn’t the first time rumors have emerged about a remake of the famous Western, but they have been increasingly frequent lately. We’ll provide more details in the Daily at the top of the article! Last month, the game received a new classification from the South Korean rating board, which often reveals upcoming titles before their official announcement. Furthermore, according to the speculations, the game could be announced in August and launched “in the near future.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 a une ambition folle

Baldur’s Gate III will be released very soon and continues to impress. Larian Studio has already revealed the 17,000 possible endings that players can unlock. The number of spells is equally impressive. The group announced that on August 3rd (the official launch date on PC), there will be 600 spells, including sub-spells, which means there are still around 400 spells yet to be discovered by players. Magic plays a crucial role in the game, allowing players to overcome difficult situations or inflict fatal reactions on characters. With such a high number of spells, the possibilities seem almost endless. The game will be available on PC on August 3rd and on PS5 a month later on September 6th. That’s the end of the Daily!