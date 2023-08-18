Sony Santa Monica Studio is Working on the Next God of War Chapter

Sony Santa Monica Studio is currently in the process of developing the next installment in the God of War series. They recently posted a job listing seeking a combat systems developer with experience in the previous games. This includes the 2018 chapter and Ragnarok, which was released in November for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

New Job Listing Hints at the Next God of War Game

A job posting by Santa Monica Studio has sparked speculation among fans that the development of the next God of War game is underway. The award-winning team is seeking a martial arts designer to work on an unannounced project. The role involves collaborating with lead designers and combat directors on character and boss designs from concept to implementation. The new team member must have in-depth knowledge of God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok (2022) and be able to discuss combat systems, mechanics, and enemies.

Possible Focus on a New God of War Chapter

Considering the requirement for knowledge of the last two game chapters, it’s highly likely that this new project is dedicated to developing another chapter in the God of War series. Several months ago, news of the studio searching for developers for the Ragnarok sequel also circulated online.

Exciting Combat Design Options at Sony Santa Monica Studio

There are several different combat design options on @SonySantaMonica Career Page! Talk to your doctor today to see if Tweaks (our incredible motion scripting system) is right for you! pic.twitter.com/erAWUhSjrZ — Rob Meyer (@RobotMeyer) August 17, 2023

