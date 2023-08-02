





Sony PS5 Pro SoC Reportedly To Use N4P, 4nm Process Node

AMD tipster Kepler has claimed that the as-yet unannounced Sony PS5 Pro SoC will likely utilise the NP4 process node.

The leaker wrote on Twitter that the PS5 Pro’s chips won’t be built on a 3nm process node, and that there’s not much difference with the N3E 3nm process in regards to power and performance. As such, the decision to use a 4nm process node won’t likely impact the power of Sony’s mid-cycle refresh system.

NP4 most likely. There isn’t much difference in power/perf anyway, N3E is mostly about logic density (which is offset by the increased wafer cost).

As mentioned Sony has not yet announced the PS5 Pro, but there’s been rumours stretching back quite a few months now that it’s in the pipeline. Most recently, it has been reported the console will be known as Project Trinity and will launch in November 2024.

[Source – Kepler on Twitter via WCCFTech]