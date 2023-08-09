Sony Launches PlayStation 5 Cloud Streaming Beta with 4K Support

The PlayStation 5 cloud streaming beta, which supports resolutions as high as 4K, has been launched by Sony.

Testing Phase for PS5 Cloud Streaming Ends as Sony Begins Official Testing

The PlayStation Blog was the venue for the initial announcement of the PS5’s Cloud Streaming functionality back in June, and at the time, the feature was still in the beta testing phase. On the other hand, new upgrades began appearing earlier today on some PlayStation owners’ PlayStations, which indicates that official testing has begun.

High-Resolution Streaming for PS5 Games

The cloud streaming feature of the PS5 will handle resolutions up to 4K.

PS5 cloud streaming is live! And in 4K! pic.twitter.com/f8qqsDcM0R — Tidux (@Tidux) August 7, 2023

PlayStation Plus Premium Members to Benefit from Cloud Streaming

The announcement was made in June on the official PlayStation blog: “First off, we have very exciting news for PlayStation Plus Premium members.” We are in the process of testing cloud streaming for compatible PS5 games. This includes PS5 games that are part of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials and supporting digital PS5 games that gamers already possess. When this functionality releases, you can access cloud game streaming directly on your PS5 console for games supported by the PS5. If you have a Premium membership, hopping right into your favorite games on your PS5 system without downloading them will be much simpler. As part of our continued efforts to increase the overall value of PlayStation Plus, we have set the objective of including this as an extra perk for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers.

Premium users need to be able to play as many games as possible through cloud streaming. We look forward to bringing cloud streaming capability for PS5 titles and the PS3, PS4, and classic titles now available for Premium members to stream. These games will launch on the PS5 system when they become available. We are in the beginning phases right now, and we can’t wait to share additional details with you when we are ready to do so, including a time estimate for the launch. “Keep an eye out!”

Public Access to PS5 Cloud Streaming Yet to be Announced

PS5 Cloud Streaming won’t be publicly accessible to all PlayStation users until Sony reveals when it will be released, but the company has not yet done so.

Potential Changes to Project Q

This year, Sony formally announced Project Q, which is the name of the company’s upcoming gaming handheld that would utilize Remote Play. Even though the new Beta version does not indicate that Sony intends to revise these intentions, the corporation may change its strategy and transform the handheld into a device that streams content from the cloud instead.

Confirmation of Project Q with Images and Videos

In July, images and videos of Project Q surfaced online, thereby validating the information that we had previously reported on the handheld device.