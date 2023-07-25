Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai to Host PlayStation China Hero Project Phase 3 Press Conference

Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai will host the PlayStation China Hero Project Phase 3 Press Conference on July 26 at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET / July 27 at 10:00 CST, the company announced. You will be able to watch it on Bilibili.

The broadcast will likely announce the full third batch of titles joining Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai’s games incubation program, China Hero Project.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai previously said the third phase of China Hero Project will include more than 10 titles. Only three titles have been announced thus far—EXILEDGE, AWAKEN: Astral Blade, and Will-less. All three titles, as well as phase one title Lost Soul Aside and phase two title EVOTINCTION, will be playable at ChinaJoy 2023 from July 28 to 31.