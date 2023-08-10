Sony Interactive Entertainment Hints at Delays for First-Party PlayStation Games

In its latest financial report, Sony Interactive Entertainment suggests that several first-party PlayStation games scheduled for the latter half of FY23 have been delayed.

The Q1 earnings report reveals forecasts for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024. One negative bullet point mentions the “impact of changes in the launch dates of a portion of first-party titles.” On a positive note, the report highlights reduced spending and increased sales of DLC and third-party games.

While Sony doesn’t provide specific details about the delayed titles, speculations include The Last of Us multiplayer project, which has maintained a low profile recently.

In terms of confirmed releases, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is scheduled for October 20 on the PS5. However, the rest of the year remains uncertain until Sony’s next PlayStation Showcase.

[Source – PSLS]