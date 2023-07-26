Sony Interactive Entertainment is Hiring a Manager for Corporate Strategy & Development-Integration and Acceleration

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed that it is hiring for someone to manage its corporate strategy & development-integration and acceleration business.

Part of the individual’s responsibilities are to ‘identify and execute inorganic growth opportunities through acquisitions,’ and is based in San Mateo, California, United States.

The Manager, Corporate Strategy & Development-Integration and Acceleration is a new role. We are looking for an experienced merger integration professional who excels in partnering cross-functionally and influencing in a multi-faceted, fast-paced environment. The individual should be a creative problem solver and strategic thinker ready to play an instrumental part in supporting due diligence, defining and driving the integration strategy, supporting integration planning and execution, and partnering closely with the deal, business, and functional leaders to drive realization of value from investments.

Responsibilities

The responsibilities heading confirms that the applicant will head up ‘end-to-end merger integration process,’ develop ‘acquisition-related key performance indicators to measure effectiveness of transaction-value drivers’ as well as working alongside stakeholders as a trusted partner.

