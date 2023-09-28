UPDATE: Sony Interactive Entertainment Confirms Jim Ryan’s Retirement

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has officially announced that Jim Ryan will step down as president and retire from the company in March 2024. This confirmation comes after initial reports by Jason Schreier at Bloomberg.

In a press release on SIE’s website, the company stated, “Sony Group Corporation and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) today announced that SIE President and CEO Jim Ryan has made the decision to retire in March 2024 after almost thirty years with the PlayStation business.”

To assist with the transition, Hiroki Totoki, the president, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer of Sony Group Corporation, will step in. Totoki will become the chairman of SIE in October and will then serve as the interim chief executive officer of SIE, alongside his role at Sony Group Corporation, starting on April 1, 2024.

Reflecting on his retirement, Ryan expressed gratitude for his time at SIE and his contribution to the PlayStation brand. He mentioned the privilege of working on products that have impacted millions of lives and expressed optimism for SIE’s future.

Sony Group Chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida praised Ryan as an inspirational leader who successfully navigated the challenges of the pandemic and steered the successful launch of the PS5.

Regarding the search for a permanent successor, Yoshida stated that they have extensively discussed and determined the new management structure.

Totoki also expressed his appreciation for Ryan’s contributions and looked forward to creating an exciting future for PlayStation and the game industry with everyone at SIE and its business partners.

Original Story:

Jim Ryan has been the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment since 2019 and served as the deputy president for a year prior. However, according to two sources reported by Jason Schreier from Bloomberg, Ryan is expected to step down from his role, potentially leading to significant changes in the future of PlayStation.

While no official statement has been released by Ryan or PlayStation, Schreier is known for his accuracy in such reports. It is important to note that until an official statement is made, this news remains unofficial.

Previously, there were no indications of Ryan’s departure, and it was expected that he would continue leading PlayStation throughout the lifespan of the PS5. Ryan, however, has faced criticism from some members of the PlayStation community and has been unfavorably compared to previous executives.

Change is inevitable in the gaming industry, and the future direction of PlayStation will depend on the individual who assumes Ryan’s position.

