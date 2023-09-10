Sony Interactive Entertainment Classifies Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition in Korea

Sony Interactive Entertainment has obtained a classification for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition in Korea, suggesting that the official announcement is forthcoming. The full version of the game, featuring the protagonist Aloy, is expected to hit the market in a few months exclusively for PS5.

Expansion Included

Interestingly, the title’s classification includes mention of the Burning Shores expansion. This raises the possibility of the expansion being included in the Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, providing fans with the opportunity to experience Aloy’s entire adventure within a single package.

Description by IMDA

According to IMDA, the Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition consists of the original adventure game Horizon Forbidden West and the expansion Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. Set in a post-apocalyptic Earth, players assume the role of Aloy as she embarks on a journey westward to uncover the origin of a mysterious signal and find a way to restore the planet.

Potential Release during State of Play

This classification report hints at the possibility of a full release of the game during the highly anticipated State of Play event in September 2023.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition rated in Korea for PS5. Sony released Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PS4 in 2017. pic.twitter.com/djPv54P32i — MBG (@xMBGx) September 9, 2023