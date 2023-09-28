Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan to Retire in 2024

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that Jim Ryan, the current president and CEO, will be retiring in March 2024. Ryan has been with the PlayStation business for nearly 30 years, joining Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe in 1994 and holding various senior positions throughout his career.

To aid in Ryan’s transition, Hiroki Totoki, the president, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer of Sony Group Corporation, will assume the role of chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment in October 2023. Additionally, Totoki will be appointed interim CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment starting from April 1, 2024 while continuing his role at Sony Group Corporation. He will work closely with Kenichiro Yoshida, the chairman and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, and the management team of Sony Interactive Entertainment to shape the future of PlayStation, including the succession of the CEO role.

Jim Ryan expressed his gratitude and excitement for his time at Sony Interactive Entertainment, stating, “I’ve had the privilege to work on products that have touched millions of lives across the world… PlayStation will always be a part of my life, and I feel more optimistic than ever about its future.”

Kenichiro Yoshida, the chairman and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, praised Jim Ryan’s leadership and achievements, particularly highlighting the successful launch of the PlayStation 5 during a global pandemic. Yoshida indicated that finding a suitable successor for Ryan would be an important decision, given the significance of the Game & Network Services business within Sony Group.

Hiroki Totoki, who will assume the role of interim CEO, expressed his gratitude to Jim Ryan for his outstanding contributions, particularly in the successful launch of the PlayStation 5. He emphasized the importance of the PlayStation business to Sony Group’s overall portfolio and expressed his commitment to its continued success and future growth.

In an additional message to the PlayStation community, Jim Ryan expressed his love for SIE and the community but cited difficulty in balancing his home in the UK and his job in the US as the reason for his retirement. He expressed his pride in the achievements of the PlayStation business and his optimism for its future.