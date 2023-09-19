





Sony Discussed Horizon Online Deep Dive Back In Spring 2021, Reveals FTC Vs Microsoft Court Documents

Introduction

Yet more documents have emerged from Microsoft’s legal scuffle with the FTC earlier this year, this time revealing that Sony had discussed a Horizon Online Deep Dive back in Spring 2021, no doubt referring to the long-rumoured Horizon multiplayer project in development at Guerrilla Games.

Details from the Documents

The documents were dated April 16, 2021, and feature the following details from an email chain:

PlayStation Studios — Horizon Online Deep Dive

PlayStation Studios — General Progress Update

Services Strategy Update

The Horizon Franchise and Online Expansion

It is well documented at this point that Guerrilla Games has wanted to expand into online territory with the Horizon franchise, having abandoned plans to implemented co-op in Horizon Zero Dawn. Back in October last year, it was reported by numerous sources that the studio was working on an Horizon multiplayer spinoff game.

Fast forward to December 2022, and Guerrilla Games all but confirmed that an online Horizon game was in the works in a new job listing, which called for an “online project” related to Horizon and expanding the series “to a multiplayer audience.”

Guerrilla Games still hasn’t officially announced the Horizon multiplayer project yet, but it’s only a matter of time at this point.

[Source – FTC vs Microsoft court documents via Stephen Totilo on Twitter]



