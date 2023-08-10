Sony Corporation Delays Several Games for PlayStation Studios

Sony Corporation has announced that a number of games for the first installment of PlayStation Studios have been delayed internally, with the new release dates set between late 2023 and early 2024. The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Sony, Hiroki Totoki, shared this significant news during a recent conference on the financial results of the last quarter, which concluded on July 30, 2023.

PS5 Sales and Digital Game Distribution

During the same conference, Totoki also revealed that Sony has sold a staggering 41.7 million units of the PlayStation 5 (PS5), with 72% of games being sold digitally. He further informed investors that some of the initial batch games have been delayed internally until the end of 2023 and throughout 2024. This information was well received by analysts and investors, as it indicates Sony’s commitment to delivering high-quality games.

Possible Impact on PlayStation Showcase

Okami Games, a prominent gaming news source, speculated that these internal delays could be the reason why the latest PlayStation Showcase failed to impress fans. Many individuals have criticized Sony’s recent communications strategy and expressed disappointment over the absence of highly anticipated exclusive games. Okami Games referred to the Showcase announcements made on May 24, 2023, where gamers were eagerly expecting updates on upcoming releases.

Uncertainty about Specific Game Postponements

While the exact games affected by these internal delays have not been disclosed, industry experts believe that Sony may have suspended work on some of their own projects that are still in early stages of development. It is likely that these postponed games will not be released until late next year.

