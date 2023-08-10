Sony Announces 17 New Games Added to PlayStation Plus Catalog
Sony has announced that 17 new titles will be added to the catalog of games available through the PlayStation Plus service later this month, so PlayStation Plus subscribers should get ready.
This video game collection has 15 titles, 14 of which are available to PlayStation Plus Extra members and three of which are available exclusively to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers.
Two brand-new independent games will be available to play during August. When it finally comes out on August 15, players can get their hands on Moving Out 2. Sea of Stars, the second brand-new game, will be accessible to players on August 29.
PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium New Games
- Sea of Stars – PS4, PS5
- Moving Out 2 – PS4, PS5
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – PS4, PS5
- Lost Judgement – PS4, PS5
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed – PS4, PS5
- Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition – PS4
- Source of Madness – PS4, PS5
- Cursed to Golf – PS4, PS5
- Dreams – PS4
- PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night – PS4, PS5
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures – PS4, PS5
- Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition – PS4, PS5
- Spellforce III Reforced – PS4
- Midnight Fight Express – PS4
New Classic Games
- MediEvil: Ressurection – PS4, PS5
- Ape Escape: On the Loose – PS4, PS5
- Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice – PS4, PS5