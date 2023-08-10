





Sony Announces 17 New Games Added to PlayStation Plus Catalog

Sony has announced that 17 new titles will be added to the catalog of games available through the PlayStation Plus service later this month, so PlayStation Plus subscribers should get ready.

This video game collection has 15 titles, 14 of which are available to PlayStation Plus Extra members and three of which are available exclusively to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers.

Two brand-new independent games will be available to play during August. When it finally comes out on August 15, players can get their hands on Moving Out 2. Sea of Stars, the second brand-new game, will be accessible to players on August 29.

PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium New Games

Sea of Stars – PS4, PS5

Moving Out 2 – PS4, PS5

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – PS4, PS5

Lost Judgement – PS4, PS5

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed – PS4, PS5

Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition – PS4

Source of Madness – PS4, PS5

Cursed to Golf – PS4, PS5

Dreams – PS4

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night – PS4, PS5

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures – PS4, PS5

Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition – PS4, PS5

Spellforce III Reforced – PS4

Midnight Fight Express – PS4

New Classic Games

MediEvil: Ressurection – PS4, PS5

Ape Escape: On the Loose – PS4, PS5

Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice – PS4, PS5



